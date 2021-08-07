Dhanush will do politics with Sekhar?

Sekhar Kammula is set to introduce Dhanush to Telugu audiences. The film's official announcement has already come but there is no clarity on when the film will begin. Also, there are reports about the film's story.

Some say that the film will have an emotional love story while some say that it is a satire on the education system. And some say that the film is like Leader.

Most likely, the film is a political drama with some thrilling elements. Dhanush is extremely happy to make his debut in Telugu with Sekhar Kammula's film.

Dhanush is currently busy with two interesting films in Tamil and as soon as he wraps them up, he will come up with the Telugu debut. There are a lot of fans waiting for his debut in Telugu cinema. Hope he scores a big hit.