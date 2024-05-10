Dhanush’s directorial venture ‘Raayan’ sets musical promotions in motion

National-award-winning actor Dhanush takes on the director's hat for the second time in his illustrious career with his 50th movie as an actor, "Raayan." Sharing the screen alongside him are Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, in a film produced by Sun Pictures that promises to raise the bar in terms of production standards.

Kicking off the musical journey of "Raayan," the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the first single, "Thala Vanchi Eragade." Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, the mass number showcases Dhanush in his element, leading a spirited dance alongside villagers at a vibrant carnival. Choreographed by the iconic Prabhu Deva, the song, powerfully sung by Hemachandra and Sarath Santosh with lyrics penned by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, promises to resonate with audiences across all demographics, particularly the masses.

Sporting a distinctive look with short hair and a handlebar mustache, Dhanush's on-screen persona adds another layer of intrigue to "Raayan." Alongside him, SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, and Dhushara Vijayan essay pivotal roles, ensuring a high-impact cinematic experience.

With AR Rahman's musical prowess, Om Prakash's cinematography, and Prasanna GK's editing, "Raayan" is poised to set new benchmarks in technical finesse. Production designer Jacki and action choreographer Peter Hein further elevate the film's visual and action-packed elements.

Excitement peaks as the makers announce the worldwide release of "Raayan" on June 13th, with Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP set to handle the Telugu version, promising audiences a cinematic extravaganza like never before. Stay tuned for more updates as "Raayan" continues to build anticipation ahead of its grand release.