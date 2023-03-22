'Dikka Dishum' Song From Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Movie Is All A Party Number

The Ugadi special Tollywood updates are still not stopping… And now, it's time to enjoy the complete party number "Dikka Dishum…" from Ravi Teja's Ravanasura movie. Our dear Mass Maharaja totally changed the aura into the party mood by unveiling the lyrical video on his social media page.

Happy Ugadi to all of you 🤗 Let the festivities begin with our highly energetic song #DikkaDishyum ❤️ ▶️ https://t.co/gE3tIRAfDv#Ravanasura#RavanasuraOnApril7 pic.twitter.com/iFJt5yUOaV — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 22, 2023

Along with sharing the lyrical video, Ravi Teja also extended the festive wishes to all his fans by jotting down, "Happy Ugadi to all of you. Let the festivities begin with our highly energetic song #DikkaDishyum http://youtu.be/ae0zme6bVLo #Ravanasura #RavanasuraOnApril7".

The lyrical video is all awesome and showcased Ravi Teja in all party mood and modish appeal. He danced his best with the glam dolls and the backdrop of the song is also amazing! Swathi Reddy UK, Bheems Ceciroleo and Naresh Mamindla left no chance in upping the song's aura with their crooning while Kasarla Shyam's lyrics are also best suited the party number being the catchy ones for the present generation!



Going with the earlier released Ravanasura teaser, it is all intense and intriguing… the plot revolves around a serial killer and his crimes. Ravi Teja seems to be the villain but nothing is confirmed and even Sushant seemed silent but intense in the teaser. Jayaram who essayed the role of an investigative officer tries to chase the mystery behind the murders and tries to find a similar signature clue of the culprit! So, we need to wait and watch to know who the real culprit is. Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Casting Details of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja

• Sushanth

• Jayaram

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!