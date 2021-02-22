Dil Raju Bags KGF Chapter 2 Telugu Rights?

The Telugu Distribution rights of Rocking star Yash and Prashanth Neel's much awaited sequel "KGF Chapter 2" have been sold for a huge amount. The team is busy with the business aspects of the movie. We hear that the Telugu release rights are sold for about 65 crores. Famous Tollywood producer Dil Raju has bought the distribution rights of KGF Chapter 2 for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Going by the facts, many producers were standing in line for the distribution of this movie. The reason being the thundering success of the first part of this movie KGF Chapter 1. The movie had earned a lot in the digital market including Amazon Prime.

Earlier, a distributor company called "Varaahi Chalana Chitram" banner had bought the first part for just five crores and had earned a profit of 12 crores. This banner had earned double profit with TV rights also. After seeing the success of the first part, many producers came forward to buy the sequel. But they stepped back after the producer Vijay Kiragandur reportedly demanded 70 crores. When the distribution cost went beyond their reach, Dil Raju is said to have dared to venture into buying the rights for 65 crores after due negotiations.

Hence KGF Chapter 2 distribution rights in Telugu have reached the hands of a very big Tollywood Producer. We believe that this producer has even paid an advance to confirm the deal. Many Tollywood industry people are wondering about this whopping amount for a Sandalwood actor's movie in Telugu. Now, the KGF team is upbeat about thia deal with the famous Tollywood producer.

It may be recalled that Telugu producer Dil Raju who celebrated his 50th birthday in Hyderabad had invited Yash, Vijay Kirangdur. Many known names from the South Indian film industry were present on the occasion.much-awaited