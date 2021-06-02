Dil Raju extends his stay in US? 

Mega-producer Dil Raju is currently on a vacation to the USA. The star producer is in the USA with his wife Vygha Reddy. Even before the flights were banned from India, Dil Raju left for the USA and he is now planning to extend his stay. With the lockdown announcement in Telangana, there is absolutely no update on when the flights will become operational.

At the same time, all film-related works also came to a halt now. So, Dil Raju is planning to stay in the USA until June end. He was supposed to come to India by June 1st but he decided to be there until June 30th. The producer is celebrating his first wedding anniversary in the USA.

Soon after coming back, Dil Raju will resume the work on F3, and a film in the combination of Shankar and Ram Charan.