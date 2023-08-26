  • Menu
Dil Raju launches ‘Life is this Beautiful’ song from Deepak Saroj’s ‘Siddharth Roy’

Popular child artist who has worked with almost all the star heroes of Tollywood, Deepak Saroj is making his debut as a hero with “Siddharth Roy.” V Yashaswi, who has worked with big directors like Harish Shankar and Vamsi Paidipally, is directing this film.

The teaser of this film which released recently got a tremendous response. Also, “Chelia Chalu” song from this movie is also a super hit. Recently, producer Dil Raju launched the song “Life is This Beautiful” from the film.

Star composer Radhan has composed this graceful number. Sung by Karthik and Srinisha Jayaseelan, the lyrics given by Yashaswi make you want to listen again and again. The lead pair's lovely and romantic chemistry are major attractions in this song. Shyam K Naidu is working as the cameraman and Praveen Pudi is handling the editing responsibility.

The film is jointly produced by Jaya Adapaka, Pradeep Pudi and Sudhakar Boyan under the banners of Sri Radha Damodar Studios, Vihaan & Vihin Creations.

