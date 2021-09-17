Dilemma surrounds Kajal Aggarwal's next films

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the star heroines of the South film industry. She shot to fame in Tollywood and also enjoys stardom in Kollywood. She did a few films in Bollywood but she likes to be known as a Telugu heroine.

The star actress is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child soon. Amidst these rumors, the fans are awaiting official confirmation from the actress.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations that Kajal Aggarwal is not going to be a part of Nagarjuna's next film The Ghost. Praveen Sattaru is the film's director.

Kajal Aggarwal is playing the main heroine in the film but the film unit is now thinking of a replacement.

On the other hand, there are also reports that Kajal Aggarwal is going to wrap up the work of Acharya at a rapid pace.