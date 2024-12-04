Director Maruthi unveils ‘Pa Pa’ trailer

The Tamil sensation DaDa is making its way to Telugu audiences under the title PaPa, produced by Neeraja Kota under JK Entertainments. The film is slated for a grand release on December 13, spanning theaters in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the USA, and Australia. To build anticipation, renowned director Maruthi unveiled the trailer, expressing confidence in the film’s success in Telugu.

At the trailer launch, Maruthi praised the emotional depth of the film and its resonance with Telugu audiences, predicting it would achieve blockbuster status. Extending his best wishes, he emphasized the universal appeal of the story and its strong connection to family values.

Directed by Ganesh K Babu, DaDa became a surprise hit in Tamil, starring Kavin and Aparna Das in lead roles. Despite its modest budget, the film grossed ₹30 crores, proving its worth as a Kollywood blockbuster. Its soulful songs played a crucial role in its success, and the Telugu version is expected to replicate this musical appeal.

Producer Neeraja Kota is optimistic about the film’s Telugu debut, highlighting its compelling blend of emotions, love, and humor. She believes the father-son emotional drama will captivate Telugu viewers, just as it did in Tamil. The film is being presented in Telugu states by Achibabu under the MGM banner, promising a feel-good cinematic experience.