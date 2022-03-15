Director Praveen Sattaru Shared A Few BTS Pics From Nagarjuna's Ghost Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'The Ghost'… From a couple of years, he is all experimenting with different genres and this time he picked a complete action thriller after the comedy entertainer 'Bangarraju' movie. Off late, the director of the Ghost movie dropped a few BTS pics from Dubai and showcased Nag in the action mode.

In Dubai, Praveen is seen explaining the scene to Nagarjuna who is dressed up in modish attire along with stylish goggles. He also wrote, "Gear up for the Action, Stay tuned #TheGhost #TheGhostDubaiDiaries". A high Octane Action Sequence is being shot currently in Dubai on a huge scale.

Earlier a dark-themed poster is unveiled showing off Nagarjuna in a ghost avatar holding a blood-shed sword. A few foreigners are seen bending on their knees and are terrified looking at King Nagarjuna.

Ghost movie is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.