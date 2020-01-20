Disco Raja a sci-fi adventure

Seasoned star Ravi Teja, speaking at the pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Disco Raja,' said, "It is one of the most entertaining movies in recent times and it is a well-made sci-fi adventure.

While doing the film, I really enjoyed it. Vi Anand has come up with an intelligent movie and I had good working experience with him.

Working with Vennela Kishore, Sunil and Bobby Simha has been good too. Three pretty girls Sabha Natesh, Payal and Tanya did a good job.

In the film, I had to connect with characters in 1980s. It became easy I grew up watching those movies. This is my second film with producer Ram Thalluri and I hope not to disappoint him this time."

Director V I Anand adds, "I am doing a movie with a big star like Ravi Teja. He has been supportive all through the making.

The film is packed with all the elements that will enthrall masses and classes alike."



