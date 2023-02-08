Do You Know The Meaning Behind Kalyan Ram's Film Title 'Amigos'?

Actor Kalyan Ram is set to release his latest film "Amigos" worldwide on February 10th with a grand launch. The film's promotional activities are in full swing, with a positive response received for the teaser and songs already released.

Kalyan Ram, who made his debut in the industry as the successor of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, has built a strong fan base with his distinctive roles in various films. He recently had a blockbuster hit with "Bimbisara," changing the trajectory of his career and focusing on prioritizing content in his film choices.



The film, produced by Naveen Erneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Rajendra Reddy, stars Kalyan Ram in a triple role.



The title of the film, "Amigos," has sparked extra interest among fans. The Spanish word for "friends" has raised curiosity about its connection to the film's storyline. Kalyan Ram, in a recent show appearance, confirmed that the title refers to friends.

