DOP locked for Kamal's Vikram

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is currently busy working on an interesting project, under Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction. The project is creating a lot of interest with multiple actors joining the film. As per the latest reports, Girish of Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, Hey Jude, and Sarkar fame will be handling the camera for Kamal Haasan's upcoming action thriller.



Titled Vikram, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, and Arjun Das in key roles.



Sathyan Sooryan who regularly works with Lokesh is busy and the director chose to work with Girish for this project now.



Raaj Kamal Films International will produce the movie. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. The film's shoot will begin in August. The makers are planning to wrap up the film in less time.



