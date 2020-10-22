Dr Rajasekhar's difficult battle with Corona

Dr Rajasekhar recently announced that he and his family members got infected with COVID. Now, the actor is in critical condition at the hospital. Rajasekhar's daughter Shivathmika took to her Twitter profile this morning and revealed the same.

"Dear All. Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger." she posted on Twitter.





Dear All.

Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.

We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going.

I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery!

With your love, he'll come out stronger💖🙏 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

Earlier, on 17th October, Rajasekahr posted, "The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids, and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you!"

The actor is currently undergoing treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.