'Drushyam 2' digital release date to be out soon!

Victory Venkatesh took a break from the shoot of F3 to complete the shoot of Drushyam 2 remake. After the Malayalam version received a huge positive talk from the audiences, Venkatesh immediately took the project on floors. Jeethu Joseph who directed the original has directed this Telugu version and marked his debut in Tollywood.



Currently, the film is in the post-production phase. The makers are holding talks with Amazon Prime Video to finalize the release date of the same. Suresh Productions produced the film. The release date announcement is likely to be out next month.



Venkatesh and Meena will be seen as a couple in the film. The film unit shot the movie in Vizag, Araku, and other localities. In almost 45 days, the makers wrapped up the shoot. More details on the film will come out soon.

