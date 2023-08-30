‘Dummare Dumma’ from ‘Skanda:’ Celebrates family emotion

“Dummare Dumma,” from “Skanda” featuring Ram and Saiee Manjrekar, has been released and it seems like S Thaman have scored a blockbuster album for Ram Pothineni. The new song celebrates family emotion

“Skanda” is an upcoming Telugu action drama directed by the mass filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu. Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela are the lead pair in this pan-Indian movie, scheduled to release on September 15, 2023.Today, a new song, “Dummare Dumma,” featuring Ram and Saiee Manjrekar, has been released.

S Thaman seems to have scored a blockbuster album for Ram Pothineni. The first two songs became superhits already. The third song which has been released is set to rock the music charts.

Celebrate every emotion of a beautiful village and family, as the song shows both the village and the family’s emotions in an appealing way. Apparently, family members celebrate an occasion and it shows the beautiful bonding between each other. Furthermore, the beauty of nature is described and presented wonderfully.

Ram and Saiee Manjrekar who appear in traditional wear are seen in a celebration mood. Srikanth and others are also seen in the song. Kalyana Chakravarthy Tripuraneni’s lyrics are expressive. Armaan Malik and AyyanPranathi’s vocals are captivating. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi, Skanda is slated for release on September 15th.



