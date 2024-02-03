‘Eagle’ is a classic stylish mass action entertainer: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's upcoming action thriller, "Eagle," directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, is generating high anticipation among fans. The film, scheduled for a grand worldwide release on February 9, promises to be a unique and stylish mass action entertainer.



Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, who previously collaborated with Ravi Teja on the successful "Dhamaka," shared insights about "Eagle" with an exclusive conversation with Hans India.

He emphasized that while "Dhamaka" was a mass entertainer, "Eagle" takes a different route, presenting a classic stylish mass action film. The movie is designed with a strong entertainment base that caters to the masses. Vishwa Prasad expressed confidence that the audience would be thoroughly entertained, highlighting the extraordinary elements in the story, messages, action sequences, and songs.

When asked about the decision to release "Eagle" on February 9 instead of the initially planned date of January 13, Vishwa Prasad explained that it was a strategic move considering the overall welfare of the industry. The change in release date aimed to benefit the film's reach in the trade, and the decision appears to have paid off, with "Eagle" gaining significant traction.

Speaking about the association with director Karthik Ghattamaneni, Vishwa Prasad praised the filmmaker's brilliance in shooting "Eagle" and revealed plans for another project with him. The producer expressed the ongoing strong bond with Ravi Teja, leading to back-to-back collaborations.

Addressing the overall lineup for People Media Factory in 2024, Vishwa Prasad outlined ambitious plans, aiming for a minimum of 15 film releases this year. The production house has several projects in post-production, six films in production, and additional films for ETVVIN. The goal is to achieve the milestone of releasing 50 films in a single year.

While Vishwa Prasad remained tight-lipped about the release date of Prabhas's "Rajasaab," he dismissed any plans of venturing into an OTT platform, asserting that People Media Factory would continue playing a significant role in the OTT space without launching its platform. As the excitement builds for "Eagle," fans eagerly await the film's release, anticipating Ravi Teja's new avatar and a gripping cinematic experience.