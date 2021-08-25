ED Summons, Rakul Preet And Ravi Teja Along With 12 Others In The Drugs Case

It is all known that earlier a few Tollywood actors were investigated by the Police officials in the drugs case. Now, once again the issue came into the news as sources say that, Tollywood A-listers like Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja and 12 other members of Tollywood are summoned once again and they are also asked to appear for the investigation! Enforcement Directorate has summoned 12 Tollywood actors and they will be questioned on their connection with the money laundering case in drug trafficking and consumption issues.



According to the sources, Rakul Preet Singh has been asked to appear for the investigation on 6th September while Ravi Teja needs to attend for investigation on 9th September. Even his driver is also summoned in this case. On the other hand, director Puri Jagannadh also received the summons and his date is 31st August. Well, a few other names of Tollywood who have been summoned are Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Tarun and Tanish.

According to the sources, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers, around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation."

Going back to 2017, SIT has collected 62 nail and hair samples of a few Tollywood celebs.