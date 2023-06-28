‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ re-release gets a tremendous response

“Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi,” directed by Tharun Bhascker, is a very special film for youngsters. It’s been five years since the movie was released, and hence a re-release was planned on 29th June all over.

The advance bookings have already begun, and the response is phenomenal. Especially the bookings are excellent in Hyderabad city. Vishwaksen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu played the lead roles.

Simran Choudhary and Anisha Ambrose play the female leads. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was bankrolled by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions. Vivek Sagar composed the tunes.

