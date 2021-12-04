Essence Of Bheemla Nayak: 'Adavi Thalli' Song From This Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati Starrer Is Out

Today is a special day for all the fans of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as the makers of their upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak' have dropped the lyrical video of the amazing song "Adavi Thalli…" on soal media. It is creating noise on Twitter and Instagram with its awesome BGM and lyrics!

The lyrical video started off by offering condolences to the late lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry. Then it showcased a few rival scenes between the lead actors Pawan Kalyan aka Bheemla Nayak and Rana Daggubati aka Daniel Shekar. Even Nitya Menen and Samuthrakani were also seen in this video! Going with the song, it is crooned by Kummari Durgavva and Sahiti Chaganti and the amazing lyrics were penned by popular lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry! SS Thaman once again proved his mettle with his extraordinary BGM.

Speaking about the movie, it is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will step into the shoes of Biju Menon. Pawan will be seen as a super cop Bheemla Nayak and Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Sekhar in this movie. It is helmed by Saagar K Chandra and popular filmmaker Trivikram penned the dialogues for this most-awaited movie. Bheemla Nayak is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. This movie also has Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai in other important roles.

This movie will be released on 12th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…