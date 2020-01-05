Even Superstar Krishna is in the film - Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi is directing Mahesh Babu for the first time in his film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. He got the chance to direct the Superstar of Telugu Cinema after he delivered a super success with F2, for 2019 Sankranthi.

Now, for 2020 Sankranthi season, he is coming with Superstar's film. At the pre-release event where Megastar Chiranjeevi came as chief guest, Anil spoke about the film.

He said, "Film will be a resounding success. Yes, you have seen the theatrical trailer and I am not exaggerating. The film came out really well. I am thankful to Mahesh Babu for listening to my story and then giving me this chance.

My every interaction with him is a memory and I will return his belief on me, with a good hit. There is Superstar Krishna also in the film. For now, I won't reveal how he will appear in the film, but he is also a part of the film. Just wait for few more days, you will all be thrilled to see him on screen!" Movie is releasing on 11th January, 2020.