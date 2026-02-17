Vi Foundation and VOIS celebrate e-Vidya impact in Hyderabad

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Foundation, the CSR arm of India’s leading telecom operator Vi, in collaboration with VOIS (Vodafone Intelligence Solutions) hosted the 21st Century Learning Fest: e-Vidya for Brighter Futures at Government High School Jama-E-Osmania, Hyderabad. This event brought together students, teachers and principals from 30 Government & Government aided schools to celebrate the transformative impact of its e-Vidya initiative.

Vi Foundation’s e-Vidya initiative focuses on strengthening government school ecosystems by integrating digital learning tools, modern teaching methodologies and experiential learning practices to create engaging, future-ready classrooms.

The event highlighted transformational impact on the participant schools, with students and teachers sharing first-hand experiences of how the program enhanced the learning environments, strengthened teaching practices and built students’ confidence, aspirations and holistic development. The fest enabled educators and learners to showcase and exchange the tangible outcomes of the program across classrooms and school ecosystems.

The programme featured a guided tour of e-Vidya classrooms and learning spaces, followed by keynote addresses from Shri B. Praveen Kumar, Advisor - TRAI Regional Office, alongside Hyderabad’s District Education Officer Mrs. R. Rohini and Deputy Education Officer Mr. K. Shravan Kumar. It also featured cultural performances by students and them sharing their experiences/ learnings, for guests to learn about the program’s impact.

Students and teachers were felicitated for outstanding achievements across innovation, academic scholarship, sports, art and culture and, celebrating their accomplishments and fostering a strong culture of excellence within schools.

Students exhibited innovative STEM and real-world problem-solving models, robotics, hands-on mathematics demonstrations and digitally created storytelling projects aligned with 21st century skills. Teachers showcased best practices in experiential and student centric teaching methodologies, creating a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange. By integrating interactive exhibitions & live demonstrations with a dedicated career zone, the event successfully brought to life the Vi Foundation's commitment to building model schools and nurturing a future-ready generation through technology-driven empowerment.