Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Every one spoke once but Bandla Ganesh spoke twice!

Every one spoke once but Bandla Ganesh spoke twice!
Highlights

Bandla Ganesh made a name for himself with his speeches at the film events and his outspokenness in his Interviews as well. He is back on screen with...

Bandla Ganesh made a name for himself with his speeches at the film events and his outspokenness in his Interviews as well. He is back on screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru after a long time.

He made his debut as junior artist in Telugu Cinema and became one of few popular comedians very slowly. He transformed into a producer all of a sudden with Ravi Teja's Anjaneyulu and made Teenmar, Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

During his speeches at these events, he made a name for his eccentricity. He gave a speech when stars did not arrive yet before everyone and he came back on stage after Megastar Chiranjeevi - Chief Guest and Superstar Mahesh arrived at the event.

He did shout a lot during his speech so much that even Chiranjeevi reacted to it. Again, he proved his uniqueness by talking twice at an event.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top