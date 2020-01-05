Every one spoke once but Bandla Ganesh spoke twice!

Bandla Ganesh made a name for himself with his speeches at the film events and his outspokenness in his Interviews as well. He is back on screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru after a long time.



He made his debut as junior artist in Telugu Cinema and became one of few popular comedians very slowly. He transformed into a producer all of a sudden with Ravi Teja's Anjaneyulu and made Teenmar, Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

During his speeches at these events, he made a name for his eccentricity. He gave a speech when stars did not arrive yet before everyone and he came back on stage after Megastar Chiranjeevi - Chief Guest and Superstar Mahesh arrived at the event.

He did shout a lot during his speech so much that even Chiranjeevi reacted to it. Again, he proved his uniqueness by talking twice at an event.