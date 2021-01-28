F3: Big clarity on Big rumour

Tollywood: Anil Ravipudi is the star director in the Telugu film industry. Mega Prince Varun Tej and Victory Venkatesh are playing the lead roles in the film F3, directed by Anil. The film is the sequel to their super hit film F2. The film's shoot is currently in progress. There are a lot of media speculations that state that Anil Ravipudi is planning to get a star hero on board to play a key role in the film. Here's the big clarity on the same.

Anil Ravipudi has confirmed that there is no star hero in the film other than the two male leads. He is not in plans to get any other actor on board to play the key role in the film. Anil confirmed that there are a lot of rumors in the media and nothing is concrete.

Mehreen Kaur and Tamannah Bhatia will play the leading ladies. Sunil will be seen in an important role in the movie. Dil Raju is the film's producer.