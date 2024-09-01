Failures Are Good, They Make Us Cautious– Nani

Nani, the versatile actor behind the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram shares insights into his evolving approach to cinema, in this candid interview. Known for his natural charm and unique choices, Nani discusses how successes and setbacks, such as those of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Ante Sundaraniki, have influenced his mindset. Nani also addresses the challenge of balancing creative integrity with commercial appeal and emphasising the importance of organic storytelling and meticulous scene-building. Let's dive into his thoughts and passion for cinema.

1. What changed your mindset to choose different kinds of stories after Bhale Bhale Magadivoy?

- Not just Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, I'm always evolving, for Jersey or Dasara. I'm evolving for every movie. I'm glad that everyone is accepting even my changed mindset.

2. How did the failure of Ante Sundaraniki affect your approach to Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

- Failure makes us more cautious. If we look at history, not all good films are hits, and not all bad films are flops. If we make a bad film that doesn't succeed, our focus will be on making a better one next time. If we consistently make good films, the audience should decide what they want.

"Ante Sundaraniki" is not a bad film. Some believe not a single frame should be changed. Most commercial films include elements to satisfy everyone, but "Ante Sundaraniki" didn’t do that. It is being compared to movies designed to appeal to all audiences. However, "Ante Sundaraniki" stayed true to its story and didn't try to please everyone. Those who liked this kind of film loved it when it was released. You can't compare this genre to others that try to cater to all tastes. I am proud to say that for its unique genre, the film collected 23 crore rupees, there is no other film like that in Telugu states

3. If you aim to cater to all kinds of audiences, doesn't that risk compromising the quality of the movie?

- Definitely. Everyone has their own choice of food for a meal, if everyone is given every item on the buffet, but in limited amounts, no one will be satisfied. But there could be a few who can enjoy all the items on the plate. Definitely, there will be a compromise. But when it comes to trade and numbers, especially for superstar heroes, there is that weight and responsibility. Because there is a lot of money invested in their films. Their films can't be limited to one section of the group, all age groups and sections of people must be considered, which creates pressure. I understand that. But there is a compromise in the quality of storytelling. That's unavoidable. If we start thinking everything, and feel that the number is important, unknowingly the story will be compromised.

4. So, how do you tackle that challenge when you have to compromise for your stories?

- We have to maintain a healthy balance, and there's no other way around it. For instance, in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, we crafted a strong story with adrenaline-pumping moments. Ideally, these moments would require an adrenaline level of 30 to 40%, but we increased it to 90% to appeal to a larger audience. We wanted those exciting reactions from the audience, so we made adjustments accordingly. However, this doesn't mean we're diluting the story. Instead of sticking strictly to the scene's requirements, we approached it differently, going the extra mile with the audience in mind.

The story is designed to be appreciated by a specific group of viewers. Adding elements to appeal to other sections shouldn't result in an unhealthy mix. Whatever changes we make to the script must be organic and natural, not forced. If we don't follow this principle, then the story risks becoming diluted.

5. Talking about scene building, what is your approach?

- There is meticulous and deliberate scene-building, where each scene is carefully developed from start to finish, intensifying to reach a powerful end of that episode. In the trailer, you only see the 10th level, but the scenes are built progressively from the 1st level to the 10th, creating an explosive impact.

