Familiar Telugu heroine to be part of ‘RC16’!
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has joined hands with the successful director Buchi Babu Sana for a village sports drama tentatively called “RC 16.” Now, news regarding the film is out and it is creating curiosity to fans. According to sources, yesteryear Telugu actress Laya has been roped in to play a vital role in the flick, which is yet to start filming. The official announcement from the makers is still pending.
It is also heard that Vijay Sethupathi will collaborate once again with Buchi Babu for this movie. Venkata Satish Kilaru is bankrolling this high-budget entertainer under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, while Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers banners are jointly presenting the film. AR Rahman is the composer for this movie.
