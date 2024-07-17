Filmfare Awards South 2024: Notable Nominations in Telugu Cinema

The nominations for the prestigious Filmfare Awards South 2024 were announced on Tuesday, July 16, bringing excitement and anticipation across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. This year's nominations include a stellar lineup of actors such as Chiranjeevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur, as well as critically acclaimed films like ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,’ ‘Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2,’ ‘Kaadal-The Core,’ and Sapta ‘Sagaradaache Ello - Side A & B’.

Notable Nominations in Telugu Cinema

Nani stands out with double nominations in the Best Actor category for his performances in ‘Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna.’ He faces tough competition from other talented actors including Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Prakash Raj, Anand Devarakonda, and Naveen Polishetty. The nominees reflect a rich diversity of talent and cinematic excellence.

Best Picture Nominees

1)Baby

2)Force

3)Dasara

4)Hi Dad

5)Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty

6)Samajavaragamana

7)Salaar: Part 1

Best Director Nominees

1)Anil Ravipudi (Bhagwant Kesari)

2)Karthik Dandu (Virupaksha)

3)Prashant Neel (Salaar: Part 1)

4)Sai Rajesh (Baby)

5)Sauryuv (Hi Dad)

6)Srikanth Odela (Dussehra)

7)Venu Yeldandi (Force)

Best Actor Nominees

1)Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

2)Balakrishna (Bhagwant Kesari)

3)Chiranjeevi (Walther Veeraiah)

4)Dhanush (Sir)

5)Nani (Dussehra)

6)Nani (Hi Dad)

7)Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty)

8)Prakash Raj (Ranga Marthanda)

Best Actress Nominees

1)Anushka Shetty (Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty)

2)Keerthy Suresh (Dussehra)

3)Samantha (Sakunthalam)

4)Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

1)Brahmanandam (Ranga Marthanda)

2)Dixit Shetty (Dussehra)

3)Kota Jayaram (Fortress)

4)Naresh (Samajavaragamana)

5)Ravi Teja (Waltheru Veeraiah)

6)Vishnu Oi (Keda Kola)

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

1)Ramya Krishna (Ranga Marthanda)

2)Rohini Molleti (Writer Padmabhushan)

3)Syamala (Virupaksha)

4)Srilila (Bhagwant Kesari)

5)Sriya Reddy (Salaar: Part)

6)Swati Reddy (Honey Month)

Best Music Album Nominees

1)Baby (Vijay Bulganin)

2)Force (Bheem's Cicerolio)

3)Dussehra (Santosh Narayanan)

4)Hi Dad (Hesham Abdul Wahab)

5)Khushi (Hesham Abdul Wahab)

6)Waltheru Veeraiah (Devisri Prasad)

Best Lyrics Nominees

1)Anantha Sriram ("Oh Two Prema Meghlila" - Baby)

2)Kasarla Shyam ("Chamkila Angilesi" - Dussehra)

3)Kasarla Shyam ("Town Village" - Balagam)

4)P. Raghu ("Relare Rela" - Kotabommali PS)

Best Male Playback Singer Nominees

1)Anurag Kulkarni ("Samayama" - Hi Dad)

2)Hesham Abdul Wahab ("Khushi Title Song" - Khushi)

3)PVNS Sri Rama Chandra ("Oh Two Prema Meghlila" - Baby)

Best Female Playback Singer Nominees

1)Chinmai Sripada ("Aradhya" - Khushi)

2)Chinmai Sripada ("Odiamma" - Hi Dad)

3)Dhee ("Chamkila Angilesi" - Dussehra)

4)Mangli ("Town Village" - Force)

5)Shaktisree Gopalan ("Sold" - Hi Dad)

6)Shweta Mohan ("Master Master" - Sir)

Malavika Mohanan, who unveiled the trophy at an event in Bengaluru alongside Rukmini Vasanth, expressed her excitement for the awards night, highlighting the glamour and recognition that come with it. As the anticipation builds, the Filmfare Awards South 2024 promises to be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence, honoring the best talents from the Southern film industries.

Stay tuned for the complete list of winners and highlights from the awards night.