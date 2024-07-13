  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Filmmaker Kudipudi Vijay Kumar Gets a grand Birthday Celebrations

Filmmaker Kudipudi Vijay Kumar Gets a grand Birthday Celebrations
x
Highlights

Kudipudi Vijayakumar works in the production departments of Kannada Superstar Shivrajkumar movies. owns a talent management agency called SAP A2Z Creatives

Kudipudi Vijayakumar works in the production departments of Kannada Superstar Shivrajkumar movies. owns a talent management agency called SAP A2Z Creatives. he is going to be introduced as a director by a popular banner very soon.

Kudipudi Vijay Kumar's birthday celebrations were held in a grand manner at a famous hotel in Hyderabad. Young hero Ashwin Babu, heroines Archana iyyar, Bigg Boss fame Ashwini, actors Ravi Varma, directors Srinivas Gavireddy, Subbu, Rahul Srivastav, Upsar & producers are Radha Mohan, Maheshwar Reddy , Suresh Verma Alluri, Praveen Bairisetty, Cinematographer Satish Mutyala and many celebrities were present and expressed their best wishes.







Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X