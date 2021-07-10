Top
Filmmaker Mahesh Kathi is no more

Mahesh Kathi (File Photo)

Filmmaker Mahesh Kathi who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai breathed his last a couple of hours ago. Kathi Mahesh met with an accident last week and was rushed to a nearby hospital. His brain was injured badly and his right eye was damaged too.

The doctors relentlessly performed multiple surgeries and improved his health condition. The Andhra Pradesh government also immediately sanctioned funds for his treatment. In the last couple of days, his health condition worsened with water forming in his lungs. The doctors declared him dead on Saturday afternoon.

Mahesh Kathi is an active film critic and also directed Pesarattu and Egise Tarajuvvalu movies. Mahesh was planning to do a third film as a director soon.

We offer our condolences to Mahesh's family and friends in these tough times!

