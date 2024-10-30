‘First Darshan’ of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao unveiled

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, the great-grandson of the legendary NTR and grandson of Hari Krishna, is set to make a grand entry into Telugu cinema. Directed by the dynamic YVS Chowdary, the film is produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the "New Talent Roars @" banner, with Ramesh Attili as Executive Producer.

In an exciting reveal, YVS Chowdary shared the first glimpse of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, showcasing the young actor's charm and potential. With his long hair and chiselled physique, NTR appears poised to take on the industry, vowing to entertain audiences with meaningful roles. He expressed his dedication, revealing he trained intensively for 18 months under Chowdary's guidance.

The video highlights his impressive base voice and powerful dialogue delivery, showcasing qualities reminiscent of his Nandamuri family heritage. Paired with talented Kuchipudi dancer and actress Veenah Rao, the film promises dynamic performances.

With music composed by Oscar-winning MM Keeravani and lyrics by fellow Oscar-winner Chandrabose, the film boasts a stellar technical team. Renowned dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra lends his expertise, while YVS Chowdary pens the story and screenplay, crafted to highlight Taraka Ramarao's diverse talents.

This highly anticipated film is set to continue the Nandamuri legacy, offering a thrilling cinematic experience for Telugu movie fans.











