First Look: RGV's Power Star

Ram Gopal Varma is releasing a series of movies on his OTT platform RGV World Theatre. Now, the next one to come on the platform is Power Star. Although it is a satire at Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, RGV says that the film is a completely fictional film and resemblance to any real people is coincidentally incidental. Today, he released the first look of the movie on Twitter.

Sharing the first look poster, RGV wrote, "Here is the first look poster of POWER STAR film soon to release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE #JaiPowerStar" In the picture, we can see the lead actor in a deep thinking mode. The film tells the story that happened after the results of the elections. In the title, we can see Janasena party symbol too.

The release date and time of the film will come out soon.

Here is the first look poster of POWER STAR film soon to release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE #JaiPowerStar pic.twitter.com/YMbqXyRu2E — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020



