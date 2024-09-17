Live
- MP Mallu Ravi and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Participate in Vishwakarma Jayanti Celebrations
- Jeevan Reddy Appreciates Praja Paripalana Dinotsavam
- Stay Alert, Don't Fear: SHE Team's Call to Women and Students
- National Flag Hoisted by District SP on The Occation Of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI custody of Sandip Ghosh, ex-SHO Mondal extended by three days
- SC flags glorification and grandstanding over bulldozer action, pauses demolitions across country
- PM Modi to visit US for Quad and UNGA Summit from September 21
- Kharif crop sowing exceeds normal area amid healthy monsoon: Centre
- Raina advocates for spin-heavy attack as India gears up for Bangladesh Test
- Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official
Just In
First Penguin, Second Zebra, Director Eashvar Karthic's Exotic Path
After the critically acclaimed Penguin, director Eashvar Karthic is back with Zebra, a highly anticipated multi-starrer.
After the critically acclaimed Penguin, director Eashvar Karthic is back with Zebra, a highly anticipated multi-starrer. Featuring talented hero Satya Dev and Kannada star Daali Dhananjaya, the film is produced by SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under the banners of Padmaja Films Private Ltd and Old Town Pictures. The makers have just unveiled a thrilling character-revealing motion poster, heightening the excitement for its Diwali release on October 31.
The motion poster showcases a stellar cast, including Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Satya Akkala, Sunil, and Jennifer Piccinato, with each character introduced with intense expressions. The poster cleverly uses symbols like a chessboard and a dramatic car stunt, hinting at an action-packed narrative. The tagline, "Luck Favors The Brave," adds to the intrigue.
With a gripping score by Ravi Basrur and stunning black and white visuals captured by cinematographer Satya Ponmar, Zebra promises a high-octane thriller. Co-produced by S Srilakshmi Reddy, with editing by Anil Krish and dialogues penned by Meeraqh, the film is expected to be a standout release this festive season.