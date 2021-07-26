First single from 'Akhanda' to release in August

Senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in this movie.

The expectations are high on this film and the recently released teaser has received a thumping response from the audience. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the first single of the film.

The makers are likely to unveil the first song in August first week. But the official announcement regarding the same is yet to come out.

Srikanth and Jagapathi Babu are playing key roles in this film. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this movie.

Pragya Jaiswal is making her comeback to Telugu cinema with this film and she has pinned many hopes on this prestigious project. The actress is looking forward to come up with more films after the release of Akhanda.