First single from “Tillu Square” is a chartbuster

“Tillu Square,” the sequel of “DJ Tillu,” has extraordinary buzz among movie fanatics. The sequel stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The makers recently released the promo of the first single, “Ticket Eh Konakunda” which garnered a solid response.

The full song was unveiled, and it will catch the attention of the audience instantly. The lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam hint that Tillu’s character will remain the same in the sequel, too, and he woos the leading lady played by Anupama.

The catchy tunes composed by Ram Miryala will lift the speaker volume, and he himself crooned the song with superb energy. Besides the thumping beats, Anupama and Siddhu’s cracking chemistry is another highlight of this song. Directed by Ram Mallik, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.







