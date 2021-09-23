Five inmates in nominations for third week

The episode started with nomination process which was paused on last nught. Jassi nominated Maanas and Nataraj. Nataraj and Jassi get into an argument. Shannu nominated Priya and Lahari. Swetha nominated Sreeram and Lobo. Hamida nominated Priya and Priyanka. Kajal nominated Priyanka and Priya. Viswa nominated Nataraj and the duo get into an argument. Viswa also nominated Priya. Lahari, Priyanka, Maanas, Sreeram and Priya are in nominations this week.

Priya gets emotional saying that Ravi is the one who said that Lahari is approaching him as she wants to get into anchoring. Priyanka and Kajal console her. Lahari asks and Priyanka reveals what Priya said about Ravi. Lahari directly asks Ravi and the latter denied the allegations. Lahari, Priya, and Ravi try to talk it out but they fail to clear the issues. Priya is seen crying and saying that she only said what she saw.

Priya apologises to Ravi and Lahari in front of all the housemates. Out of their request, Priya also clarified the same to Ravi's wife and Lahari's family. Bigg Boss gives captaincy task, "Hyderabad Ammayi America Abbayi". The housemates should portray the story of their wedding.

Lahari as bride, Anne as bride's mother, Nataraj as bride's father, Jassi as bride's teenage brother, Ravi as bride's father-in-law, Priyanka as bride's childhood friend, Sreeram as groom, Viswa as Groom's PA, Siri as groom's friend, Kajal as groom's sister, Sunny as groom's friend and business partner, Shannu as marriage broker, Lobo as event manager, Swetha as event manager's PA, Hamida as groom's ex-girlfriend.

The rest are the neighbors. The housemates get into the task. Ravi acts like a deaf guy and generates comedy. Maanas acts like bride's neighbor who secretely loves her and wants to stop the marriage. He tries to bribe the wedding broker asking them to pick him as the groom. Kajal and Sunny act like a couple and creates funny scenes.