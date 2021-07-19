Floods in Nellore postponed Agent's shoot?

It is already known that the shooting for Akkineni Akhil's fifth project, Agent

will kick-start in July itself. Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film's first schedule is planned in and around Nellore region in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that the Nellore schedule has been postponed due to floods at Krishnapatnam, Nellore. Details regarding the new schedule will be out soon, say sources. "Sarileru Neekevvaru" producer Anil Sunkar is bankrolling the film in association with Surender Reddy. New girl Sakshi Vaidya will be lady love of Akhil in "Agent" and noted writer Vakkantham Vamsi is providing story for this stylish actioner. Thaman is composing the music.