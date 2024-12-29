Four Telugu films grabs the place

As 2024 draws to a close, Indian cinema has witnessed a remarkable year with several films across languages breaking records and making waves at the box office. Leading the charge is Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which has emerged as the biggest hit of the year, grossing over ₹1705 crore. The film's massive success has solidified Allu Arjun’s position as one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema, while Pushpa 2 continues to dominate both domestic and international markets.













Following closely in second place is Rebel Star Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned ₹1200 crore at the box office. The ambitious sci-fi thriller has garnered attention for its futuristic visuals and grand storytelling. In third position, the horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been a huge success, earning ₹874.58 crore.

The top five is further complemented by Jr NTR’s Devara and Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, with collections of ₹521 crore and ₹456 crore, respectively. Both films have enjoyed massive success, adding to the growing trend of South Indian films crossing major milestones in terms of box office performance.





Other notable entries in the top 10 include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (₹417.51 crore), Singham Again (₹389.64 crore), Fighter (₹344.46 crore), and Amaran (₹335 crore). Hanu-Man, directed by Teja Sajja, rounds off the list with over ₹350 crore in collections.

Notably, four out of the top 10 grossers are Telugu films, while Hindi cinema contributed four films and Tamil cinema contributed two. As the year draws to a close, the Indian film industry is poised for even greater success in 2025, with a promising slate of pan-India releases, including Kantara, War 2, Game Changer, Coolie, and Thug Life, all expected to make a significant impact at the box office.















