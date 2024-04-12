Fourth installment of hit horror comedy series ‘Aranmanai’ promises star-studded thrills

The eagerly awaited fourth installment of the immensely popular horror comedy franchise "Aranmanai" is set to raise the stakes with a star-studded ensemble cast and spine-chilling storyline. Helmed by director Sundar C, who also takes on a lead role, the Telugu version titled "BAAK" boasts a lineup of noted actors including Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. Additionally, the film features Vennela Kishore, Srinivasalu, Delhi Ganesh, and Kovai Sarala in key supporting characters.

Yesterday marked a milestone for the film's promotion as the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia's characters, setting the stage for the anticipation surrounding the project. Today, fans were treated to the haunting first-look posters of Raashi Khanna and Vennela Kishore, depicting an eerie atmosphere against the backdrop of a foreboding haunted house. Raashi Khanna exudes fear while Vennela Kishore's expression hints at underlying tension, foreshadowing the spine-chilling journey that awaits audiences.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Cinemax P Ltd, the film is slated for release by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP in the Telugu states later this month. Renowned music composer Hiphop Tamizha lends his musical prowess to the project, promising a captivating auditory experience. The cinematography by E Krishnamurthy, editing by Fenny Oliver, and art direction by Gururaj add further layers of depth to the film's visual narrative.

With its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and atmospheric visuals, "Aranmanai 4" is poised to captivate audiences and continue the legacy of its predecessors as a must-watch entry in the horror comedy genre. As the countdown to its release begins, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of "Aranmanai" once again.