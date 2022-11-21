Gaalodu Movie OTT Platform and Release date confirmed

Gaalodu, starring Sudigali Sudheer and directed by Rajasekhar Reddy, was released in theatres on November 18th. According to positive feedback from the public, Gaalodu is filling up most of the centers in the twin Telugu states. According to reports, Gaalodu has even seen full houses in Bangalore during the morning and matinée shows.

According to insiders, two big digital streaming sites, Aha and Amazon Prime Video compete for Gaalodu's post-theatrical streaming rights. Gaalodu had good OTT offers before its release, but the creators have yet to seal any transactions since they are confident in their product. Which among the OTT mentioned above channels will bring Gaalodu post-theatrical streaming rights is now one of the most eagerly anticipated stories among moviegoers and internet users.

Gaalodu is produced by Rajasekar Reddy and stars Gehna Sippy from Chor Bazar. According to trade sources, Sudheer's screen presence, dances, and battles in Gaalodu received great comments from the crowd.