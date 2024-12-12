‘Game Changer’ team teases with a new promo

The advance bookings for Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, have gotten off to an impressive start in the UK, with over 5000 tickets already sold. The highly anticipated political action drama, directed by Shankar, is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. The film’s USA bookings are set to open this weekend, further building excitement among fans worldwide.

In the latest promotional update, director Shankar teased fans with a new promo featuring previously unseen footage. The clip primarily showcases shots from the earlier teaser, but it also includes a fresh, striking new moment where Ram Charan is seen tying his shoelaces in a stylish manner, adding to the film's allure. Sunil, who plays a key role in the movie, is also seen in the promo, likely portraying Charan's assistant.

On December 21, the makers are planning a grand event in the USA, followed by a trailer launch event in India. The film is currently in its post-production phase as the team puts the finishing touches on what is expected to be a major hit. Alongside Ram Charan, Game Changer stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, while SJ Suryah plays the antagonist, presenting a fierce challenge to Charan's character.

Produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited films, with fans across the globe eagerly anticipating its release.