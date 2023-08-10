‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ trailer: Varun Tej on a mission

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s next release is “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru. Sakshi Vaidhya of “Agent” fame is the female lead. The makers launched the theatrical trailer on Thursday at an event.



The trailer starts with the dialogue that humans invented things that are more powerful than god’s creations. Varun Tej is introduced as an Interpol agent who goes to any extent to fulfill his responsibilities. Nasser, who plays the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, requests Varun Tej to do a task for him. Varun Tej is shown as a ferocious cop who is combating a powerful enemy. The trailer is interesting and action-packed, with amazing visuals. What is Varun Tej’s mission? We need to watch the film to know that.

The production values are excellent, and Mickey J Meyer’s background score enhances the impact further. Vinay Rai is the antagonist in this movie, which is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The movie also stars Vimala Raman, Narain, Roshini Prakash, and Ravi Varma in key roles. The film is slated to release on 25th August.