‘Garam Garam’ from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is a high energy number

Natural Star Nani, renowned for his impeccable taste in music, is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming Pan India film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, this high-budget film promises an adrenaline-filled adventure with a distinctive musical edge, courtesy of composer Jakes Bejoy.

The filmmakers have kick-started the musical promotions with the release of the lyrical video for the first single, Garam Garam. The song is a high-energy, rocking number featuring intense beats, with Vishal Dadlani delivering a powerful vocal performance. Sahapati Bharadwaj Patrudu's lyrics vividly depict Nani's fierce and action-packed character, perfectly complemented by dynamic visuals and impressive artwork. The song has quickly become an instant hit, setting a strong tone for the film’s musical journey.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady, with SJ Suryah in a pivotal role. The film boasts a talented crew, including Murali G as the director of photography and Karthika Srinivas handling the editing. The movie is set to release across multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—on August 29, 2024.

With Nani’s track record of musical hits and the promising start of Garam Garam, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is poised to be another significant milestone in his career, promising an enthralling blend of story, music, and high-octane action.