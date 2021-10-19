Gautham changes gear for Ram Charan!

On the occasion of Dusshera, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan announced a new film in the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri. UV Creations is going to bankroll the film, in association with NV Prasad. As per the latest reports, director Gautham has changed his gear for this prestigious film.

Gautham Tinnanuri made his debut with the film Malli Rava, a romantic drama. The director's next is a sports drama, Jersey. The film is getting remade in Hindi now. Ram Charna's film will be Gautham's fourth film.

For this prestigious project, we hear that Gautham is going to showcase Ram Charan in a mass awatar. The director is going to do a mass action drama with Charan, set in a rugged backdrop.

The project is Ram Charan's 16th film. The complete details of this film will be out soon.



