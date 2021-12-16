Gear up for 'The Party Song of the Year'

The makers of Pushpa recently released 'The Sizzling Song of the Year'. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is the song. Now, it is the time for 'The Party Song of the Year'. The song will be from the film Bangarraju. Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing the titular role in the movie. The song is being promoted in an interesting manner.

Faria Abdullah of Jathi Rathnalu fame is going to sizzle in this special song. The makers recently released an interesting poster from the film where we can see Nagarjuna, Faria and Naga Chaitanya grooving for an interesting song that will be out in a couple of days.

Ramya Krishna is playing a key role in the movie. Krithi Shetty is also a part of the film, playing an interesting character.

Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the film's director. Annapurna Studios is producing the film.