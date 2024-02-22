‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ team comes with a crazy idea; to unveil teaser in a graveyard

In a unique and attention-grabbing move, the makers of "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" have chosen an unconventional location for the teaser unveiling – a graveyard. Scheduled for February 24, 2024, at 7 PM, the teaser launch event will take place in the Begumpet graveyard in Hyderabad. This distinct choice of venue has intrigued audiences and added an element of curiosity to the movie promotion.





The film stars Anjali in the lead role and is directed by newcomer Shiva Turlapati. "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" is a significant project for Anjali, marking her 50th film in the industry. The ensemble cast includes Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, Brahmaji, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Madhav, and others in pivotal roles.



Produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Cinemas, with music composed by Pravin Lakkaraju, the movie is a sequel to "Geethanjali" and is expected to be released in cinemas soon. The choice of a graveyard for the teaser launch adds an intriguing element to the film's promotional strategy, creating anticipation among the audience.







