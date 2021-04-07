Get Varun Tej Married To Sai Pallavi: Fan To Nagababu

Famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi has been the heart-throb of millions of her fans since a long time. It is very rare to see a fan who is not conquered by her acting, her dancing, her Smile or by her societal personality.

It is an usual thing to notice that whenever an actress comes to limelight and gets famous, fans and media outlets in their interviews bombard them with questions about her marriage. Now, a debate has started again about the marriage of Fidaa Sai Pallavi.

It all started when a senior actor of Tollywood engaged in a crispy conversation with fans on social media. While Mega star Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu was engaged in a conversation on social media with fans, fans were asking a few questions to the actor. One of them was related to the marriage of Sai Pallavi.

Naga Babu's son Varun Tej is one of the famous actors in Telugu. During the course of this conversation, one fan has suggested Nagababu to get his son married to Sai Pallavi. "Brother, get your son Varun Tej married to Sai Pallavi, they make an amazing pair," the user said.

In response to this tweet, Nagababu has displayed a meme from the movie "Jaathi Ratnaalu" in which one can see comedy actor Bhramanandam

telling a dialogue in a funny way. " If you decide everything on your own, why should I be there. Do it yourself."

This has become a famous meme, and Naga Babu has replied to his fan through this meme.

Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi had worked together in a movie titled "Fidaa" directed by Shekar Kammula which was a super hit. The pair also became a hit after this movie. Based on this, the fan had suggested this to Naga Babu. However, so far no news about the marriage of either Varun Tej or Sai Pallavi has come out, and it is most likely that it will not happen very soon.