Glimpse: Team RRR pulls out a Stunner

Team RRR is geared up for the grand release of the movie next year. The film unit locked January 7th as the release date. Meanwhile, the team released a special glimpse from the film that is currently going viral on social media.

In the glimpse that came out today, we can see the major cast in action. There are no dialogues in this special glimpse but the lead actors are seen performing action sequences. The glimpse opened with a huge war episode and the visuals are stunning.

The glimpse featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, along with the lead actors Tarak and Charan. The thumping score has elevated the emotion in the glimpse perfectly enough to captivate the mood of the audience.

It is certain that Rajamouli is coming up with another epic drama with his team and it will bring back the glory of Indian Cinema in the post-pandemic era.