Global Recognition For Gopal Bodepalli's 'Hunger'

Some people make films for money... Some make films for awards... Some make films with a pure passion for the art. Those who love and do movies with passion get awards and rewards. Meanwhile, Gopal Bodepalli, who is working as a software engineer in New York, is getting global recognition for his passion for filmmaking.

Produced and directed by Gopal Bodepalli, the film ‘Hunger’ has won awards at the international level. It won an Honorable Mention Award at the International New York Film Festival. Apart from that, the film won awards at Paris and London film festivals as well as at 10 other international film festivals.

Gopal’s earlier short film 'Maranam' also won awards at 34 international film festivals. And, these two films were nominated for official selection of Dada Saheb Film Festivals.