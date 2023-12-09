Global Star Ram Charan wins ‘Golden Bollywood Actor of the Year’

Global star Ram Charan, who has had an exceptional career trajectory, emerges triumphant at the 'Pop Golden Award 2023' as the Golden Bollywood Actor of the Year. The accolades which started from the illustrious Oscar win for the highly acclaimed film 'RRR,' set the tone for a year marked by resounding success in his multifaceted roles as an artist, family man, and entrepreneur.

This victory for Ram Charan comes as he outshines esteemed nominees such as Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Adah Sharma, Rashi Khanna, and more, underscoring his undeniable star power in the fiercely competitive Bollywood landscape.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, with expressions like "King is always king" and "The global heartthrob Ram Charan" echoing the sentiments of an adoring fanbase. The outpouring of support serves as a testament to Ram Charan's global appeal and the profound impact he has made on audiences worldwide.

As the 'Pop Golden Award 2023' crowns Ram Charan as the Golden Bollywood Actor of the Year, we eagerly await his upcoming action film, ‘Game Changer’.