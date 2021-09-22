God Father: The Shooting Of This Chiranjeevi Starrer Kick-Starts Today

On the occasion of Mega Star Chiranjeevi birthday in the last month, the makers of his 153rd movie have released the title poster. Being titled as 'God Father', this movie is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer which had Mohanlal in the lead role. Well, today i.e 22nd September, 2021 has a special place in Chiru's heart as this ace actor has begun his film career on this day. On this special occasion, the makers of the God Father movie have kick-started the shooting of this movie today and also shared this good news with all the fans of Mega Star through their Twitter page.

With this tweet, the makers announced that the shooting of the God Father movie has been kick-started in Ooty today.

Well, being a special day, Chiranjeevi stated the importance of 22nd September in his life to all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

22Aug నేను పుట్టినరోజైతే 22Sept నటుడిగా నేను పుట్టినరోజు.కళామతల్లి నన్ను అక్కున చేర్చుకున్న రోజు.మీ అందరికి నన్ను నటుడిగా పరిచయంచేసి మీ ఆశీస్సులు పొందినరోజు.నేను మరిచిపోలేనిరోజు. Feel humbled & grateful for the invaluable❤️of lakhs of my bro's & sisters this day made possible🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 22, 2021

Speaking about the God Father movie, it is a remake of Malayalam super hit Lucifer. This movie is being directed by Mohan Raja who is best known for the films such as Jayam, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Santosh Subramaniam and Thani Oruvan. He is making his comeback after two decades and thus there are a lot of expectations on this movie. Producer NV Prasad is bankrolling this movie in association with Konidela Production Company.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the Acharya movie which is being directed by Koratala Siva. It also has Ram Charan in a pivotal role. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer. He also lined up other two projects and one of them is with Meher Ramesh. This movie is named as 'Bhola Shankar' and will be directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabramhham Sunkara under the AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials banners. There are speculations that, Bhola Shankar is the remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam movie.