Gopichand Malineni launches ‘7:11 PM’ teaser 

The first look, followed by the first single of an upcoming sci-fi action thriller “7:11 PM” created inquisitiveness for the movie starring Saahas and Deepika. It was evident through the first look that Chaitu Madala for his maiden directorial venture opted for a first-of-its-kind subject to offer a thrilling experience. Today, they introduced all the lead characters, premise, and conflict point of the movie through its teaser unveiled by star director Gopichand Malineni.

Humans from an alien planet: Proxima EV-12, 400 years in the future arrive in a small Indian town called "Hamsaladeevi" in pursuit of answers that hold the key to the survival of humans. On the same day, events are already unfolding rapidly to destroy the town. The protagonist needs to deactivate the timer on his hand before 7:11 PM which means he has to solve the mystery before the deadline or else his heart will stop beating with cardiac arrest. The highly-engaging teaser promises 7:11 PM is a fast-paced thriller that will keep the guessing game on the edge of the seat. The teaser has surely made a great impression.

Produced by Naren Yanamadala, Madhuri Ravipati, and Vani Kanneganti under the banner of Arcus Films, “7:11 PM” has music scored by Gyaani. Siva Shankar and Fabio Capodivento handled the cinematography of the movie, while Srinu Thota is the editor. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.